By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Multiple federal agencies will call for the pause of the distribution of Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine amid concerns over cases of blood clots in women after they were vaccinated.

The FDA says they and the CDC have issued a statement regarding the use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

The FDA says that six cases of a rare and severe type of blood clot have been reported after receiving the vaccine.

According to the New York Times, Six women between the ages of 18 and 48 have reportedly developed rare disorders involving blood clots within two weeks of being vaccinated. One of the women died and a second has been hospitalized in Nebraska, according to the Times.

The FDA says they are recommending a pause of the use of the vaccine while the cases can be investigated.

The FDA says they will hold an audio press conference at 10:00 a.m. Tuesday.

Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine has been distributed locally at clinics run by Allegheny Health Network and UPMC.

It’s unclear whether this call from the federal agencies will have an impact on those clinics.