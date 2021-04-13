By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Multiple federal agencies will call for the pause of the distribution of Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine amid concerns over cases of blood clots in women after they were vaccinated.

The FDA says they and the CDC have issued a statement regarding the use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Today FDA and @CDCgov issued a statement regarding the Johnson & Johnson #COVID19 vaccine. We are recommending a pause in the use of this vaccine out of an abundance of caution. — U.S. FDA (@US_FDA) April 13, 2021

The FDA says that six cases of a rare and severe type of blood clot have been reported after receiving the vaccine.

As of 4/12, 6.8m+ doses of the J&J vaccine have been administered in the U.S. CDC & FDA are reviewing data involving 6 reported U.S. cases of a rare & severe type of blood clot in individuals after receiving the vaccine. Right now, these adverse events appear to be extremely rare — U.S. FDA (@US_FDA) April 13, 2021

According to the New York Times, Six women between the ages of 18 and 48 have reportedly developed rare disorders involving blood clots within two weeks of being vaccinated. One of the women died and a second has been hospitalized in Nebraska, according to the Times.

The FDA says they are recommending a pause of the use of the vaccine while the cases can be investigated.

Until that process is complete, we are recommending this pause. This is important to ensure that the health care provider community is aware of the potential for these adverse events and can plan due to the unique treatment required with this type of blood clot. — U.S. FDA (@US_FDA) April 13, 2021

The FDA says they will hold an audio press conference at 10:00 a.m. Tuesday.

Please join us via YouTube for an audio press conference at 10 a.m. EDT. We will keep the public updated as we learn more. https://t.co/fWguuQzhMR — U.S. FDA (@US_FDA) April 13, 2021

Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine has been distributed locally at clinics run by Allegheny Health Network and UPMC.

It’s unclear whether this call from the federal agencies will have an impact on those clinics.