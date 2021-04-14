PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Deadly shootings are on the rise in Pittsburgh.

The latest came on Tuesday when a 15-year-old student at Pittsburgh Allderdice was shot and killed in Lincoln-Lemington. The father of 15-year-old Donangelo Castaphney described his son “Day-Day” as a straight-A student, an athlete, and a solid kid.

Castaphney was headed home from his sister’s house when he was gunned down.

In less than a week, Pittsburgh has seen at least three deadly shootings.

“We’re seeing a definite trend. This is not just a few incidents,” Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto said.

The trend took the life of Castaphney, who went to Allderdice after transferring from Westinghouse, where he played basketball. A statement from Pittsburgh Public Schools described him as thoughtful and kind with a big smile and sharp wit.

These tragic deaths are reversing a trend of declining violence in the city, the mayor said.

“Over the past seven years, violent crime in the city of Pittsburgh has gone down. Over the past seven years, homicide in the city of Pittsburgh has gone down,” Peduto said.

It is not just Pittsburgh. Cities across the country are seeing more and more deadly shootings.

“There is a lot of belief that this has a direct relation on mental health and COVID and people being basically locked in for a long period of time,” Peduto said.

The mayor said police are increasing foot patrols and meeting with community leaders.