PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A Pittsburgh attorney says he and his client have filed a police report against Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald for an alleged assault.

BREAKING: Attorney for this man says he'll be filing assault charges against former Pitt and NFL star Aaron Donald. @KDKA pic.twitter.com/Zy37tgs19I — Andy Sheehan (@AndySheehankdka) April 14, 2021

Attorney Todd Hollis provided a picture to KDKA’s Andy Sheehan of a man who appeared to have a swollen eye and cuts on his face and said that man would be pressing charges again the NFL star.

Hollis says De Vincent Spriggs, who is the man in the photo, is filing a complaint against Donald for an alleged assault in the overnight hours of last weekend, April 10-11. It allegedly happened between 3-4 a.m. at an after-hours club on the city’s South Side.

Just before the noon hour, Hollis and Spriggs, 26, arrived at the Pittsburgh Police Zone 3 station in Arlington to file the police report against Donald.

BREAKING: Per his attorney: "De Vincent Spriggs intends to file criminal charges at Zone 3 Pgh Police against Aaron Donald after an alleged assault on April 10- 11 between 3- 4 am." @KDKA pic.twitter.com/kdqMZyPVQo — Andy Sheehan (@AndySheehankdka) April 14, 2021

Hollis said Donald allegedly beat up Spriggs, who was later treated and released at a local hospital. He is asking police to conduct a full investigation of the incident.

Hollis identified Spriggs as an out-of-towner but declined to say from where.

Spriggs, who has his arm in a sling, a puffed-up right eye and visible stitches, had little to say.

KDKA’s Andy Sheehan: “Were you assaulted, sir?”

Spriggs: “Yes, I was.”

Sheehan: “Was this unprovoked?”

Hollis: “It was definitely unprovoked. I’ve instructed him not to make any comments, but, as you can see from his arm in a sling, his eye is closed, 16 stitches in his eye and a concussion and other severe injuries he’s suffered, this is a severe incident.”

Pittsburgh Police say they are investigating an incident over the weekend on the South Side, but are not identifying anyone allegedly involved because no charges have been filed.

No 911 calls were made during the incident; instead, they say they were called to UPMC Mercy Hospital on Sunday afternoon for a man who wanted to report an assault.

The man told them the incident happened “in a bar somewhere on the South Side,” but he did not have an exact location or time.

According to police, the man told them he accidentally bumped into another man at the bar who then confronted him. The alleged victim told police that he was kicked and punched by that man and another man.

Police say the alleged victim told them he threw a bottle of alcohol, but didn’t know if it hit anyone.

Police say the alleged victim and his attorney filed a report this afternoon at the Zone 3 station.

Pittsburgh Police say their detectives are reviewing the complaint and plan to consult with the Allegheny County District Attorney’s Office. The DA’s office will determine whether charges are warranted against the accused individual. Police say they are also looking for surveillance footage from the South Side that may have captured the alleged incident.

Donald, 29, was named the defensive player of the year this season.

He played at the University of Pittsburgh before being drafted by the Rams in 2014.

In 2019, Donald made a seven-figure donation to the University of Pittsburgh.

Later that year, Pitt Athletics unveiled the Aaron Donald Football Performance Center, with new signage outside of the weight room from the practice fields as well as the main entrance to the facility.

Donald played at Penn Hills High School.

KDKA’s Andy Sheehan is working to get a statement or response from Donald and/or his representatives.

The Los Angeles Rams provided our sister station, CBS Los Angeles, with this statement: “We are aware of the reports regarding Aaron Donald. We are collecting more information and will have no further comment at this time.”

