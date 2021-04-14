By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Many people who tested positive for COVID-19 are still experiencing the effects of the virus, even months after they first tested positive.

However, Allegheny Health Network has announced they are opening one of the first clinics dedicated to treating “Long COVID” patients.

The “AHN Post COVID-19 Recovery Clinic” will be based out of the AHN Wexford Health + Wellness Pavillion Breathing Disorders Center.

Studies have shown that about one in three people who had even mild cases of COVID-19 may still have symptoms after nine months, including trouble breathing, heart problems, major depression, headaches, and severe fatigue.

“Across the country, physicians are witnessing an increasing number of patients who have recovered from COVID-19 yet continue to deal with a myriad of issues from pulmonary, heart and vascular problems to chronic fatigue, headaches, and post-traumatic stress disorder,” said Tariq Cheema, MD, division director of pulmonary, critical care, sleep and allergy at AHN. “We’ve seen former COVID-19 patients who’ve never smoked before with lung scans mirroring that of a lifelong smoker. We’re also noting increased cases of extreme fatigue, ongoing loss of smell/taste, heart inflammation and growing numbers of self-reported depression.”

AHN has said that multiple specialists will work together in the new clinic.

It will be open to anyone who has been diagnosed with COVID-19 and continues to experience symptoms of the virus.