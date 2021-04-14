By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 382 new Coronavirus cases and 14 additional deaths.
Of the newly reported cases, the Health Department says 229 are confirmed and 153 are probable cases.
The Health Department says new cases range in age from 6 months to 94 years with a median age of 33 years.
There have been 6,301 total hospitalizations and 92,385 total coronavirus cases in Allegheny County since the pandemic started.
The county-wide death toll stands at 1,828.
