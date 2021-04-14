CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Rania's Recipes are featured on PTL every Wednesday!
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — For the month of April, Rania Harris, of Rania’s Catering, is showcasing a full day of meals with a springtime theme. Up next is Mediterranean Salad for lunch!

Mediterranean Salad

Red Wine Vinaigrette:

  • ½ cup red wine vinegar
  • 1/3 cup extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1 tablespoon minced shallot
  • 1 teaspoon honey
  • ½ teaspoon Dijon mustard
  • ¼ teaspoon kosher salt
  • Pinch crushed red pepper

Salad:

  • 6 cups Mixed Spring Greens
  • 2 mini cucumbers – sliced
  • 4 small Yukon gold potatoes – cooked and cut into halves
  • 1 ripe avocado – peeled and sliced
  • 1 cup halved mixed colors cherry tomatoes
  • 1/3 cup pitted Kalamata olives, drained
  • 1 – 6.7 ounce jar Italian tuna fillets in olive oil
  • 2 hard cooked eggs – cut into halves or quarters
  • 2 tablespoons capers – drained
  • Small amount of thinly sliced red onion
  • 2 tablespoons chopped fresh basil
  • Homemade croutons (see recipe below)

Directions:

For the vinaigrette: In a jar, combine the vinegar, oil, shallot, honey, mustard, salt and crushed red pepper. Seal with a lid and shake until emulsified. Refrigerate until ready to use.

For the salad: Begin by placing the mixed greens in a large bowl and then build the salad by layering the remaining ingredients up to the basil. Dress the salad with the vinaigrette and top with a large handful of croutons.

Serve immediately.

Serves: 2

Note: You may have extra vinaigrette that can be kept and stored for future use.

Croutons:

  • 1 baguette, cut into 1-inch cubes
  • 3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • Sea salt to taste

Directions:

Preheat oven to 350 degrees

Place bread cubes on a parchment lined baking sheet. Drizzle lightly with a good quality fruity olive oil. Season with salt. Bake until lightly toasted, about 15 minutes. Cool.