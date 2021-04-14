PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — For the month of April, Rania Harris, of Rania’s Catering, is showcasing a full day of meals with a springtime theme. Up next is Mediterranean Salad for lunch!
Mediterranean Salad
Red Wine Vinaigrette:
- ½ cup red wine vinegar
- 1/3 cup extra-virgin olive oil
- 1 tablespoon minced shallot
- 1 teaspoon honey
- ½ teaspoon Dijon mustard
- ¼ teaspoon kosher salt
- Pinch crushed red pepper
Salad:
- 6 cups Mixed Spring Greens
- 2 mini cucumbers – sliced
- 4 small Yukon gold potatoes – cooked and cut into halves
- 1 ripe avocado – peeled and sliced
- 1 cup halved mixed colors cherry tomatoes
- 1/3 cup pitted Kalamata olives, drained
- 1 – 6.7 ounce jar Italian tuna fillets in olive oil
- 2 hard cooked eggs – cut into halves or quarters
- 2 tablespoons capers – drained
- Small amount of thinly sliced red onion
- 2 tablespoons chopped fresh basil
- Homemade croutons (see recipe below)
Directions:
For the vinaigrette: In a jar, combine the vinegar, oil, shallot, honey, mustard, salt and crushed red pepper. Seal with a lid and shake until emulsified. Refrigerate until ready to use.
For the salad: Begin by placing the mixed greens in a large bowl and then build the salad by layering the remaining ingredients up to the basil. Dress the salad with the vinaigrette and top with a large handful of croutons.
Serve immediately.
Serves: 2
Note: You may have extra vinaigrette that can be kept and stored for future use.
Croutons:
- 1 baguette, cut into 1-inch cubes
- 3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
- Sea salt to taste
Directions:
Preheat oven to 350 degrees
Place bread cubes on a parchment lined baking sheet. Drizzle lightly with a good quality fruity olive oil. Season with salt. Bake until lightly toasted, about 15 minutes. Cool.