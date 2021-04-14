By: Ron Smiley

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Good morning!

Cloudy skies this morning are helping keep temperatures a little warmer this morning than they were yesterday morning.

Morning lows will likely fall to either 48 or 47 degrees for the low before warming back up.

There also will be a small rain chance around for this morning too from Allegheny county to the south. At this point, it looks like a couple of sprinkles should be expected but really not more than that.

Clouds break this afternoon with partly cloudy skies expected for the afternoon. The core temperature in the atmosphere (I measure it using 850mb temperatures) has cooled today, and I am forecasting surface highs slightly cooler today than yesterday.

I have Pittsburgh hitting 65 for today’s high. Pittsburgh hit 68 yesterday for the high. Winds will be out of the WSW at around 5mph.

Tonight, cooler air rolls in from the northwest as another upper low sinks towards us.

The cooler pool of air will be in place Thursday and Friday with light off and on rain expected.

Our highs for Thursday will likely fail to hit 50 degrees. If we do hit 50 degrees for a high it will be due to the temperature still being in the 50s right at midnight.

I have Thursday’s high at 47 degrees and a high of 49 degrees for Friday.

It will be cold enough that we may see a winter weather mix of precipitation for higher elevations late Thursday and into Friday.

This pattern shift may stick around for some time.

Currently, there are strong signals coming in at that point in the next week to two weeks, seeing temperatures well below the average for this time of the year.

