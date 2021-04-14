By: Lindsay Ward

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – For years, Allegheny County Council has had discussions about creating an independent police review board.

There’s been a lot of back and forth between council members on what’s best.

Those talks are expected to continue today at a Public Safety committee meeting.

Here’s what the board could be if it is approved as it currently stands.

The nine-member board will be responsible for reviewing allegations of misconduct against county police officers and officers in municipalities could opt-in. Over the years, there have been numerous attempts to establish the board, but they were never successful.

There is one bill that remains and this is what it’ll do.

According to our news partners with the Pittsburgh Post Gazette, it will allow council to appoint four members; allow County Executive Rich Fitzgerald to appoint four members and it will allow both to compromise on a ninth member.

At a recent meeting, the committee discussed a number of amendments to the bill but no final vote was made.

