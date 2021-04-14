By: KDKA-TV News Staff
CARNEGIE, Pa. (KDKA) – The former East Carnegie Volunteer Fire Department chief accused of stealing tens of thousands of dollars will not go to jail.
The judge says Adam Kauer accepted a plea deal, pleading guilty to three counts Wednesday morning.
He will serve 5 years probation and will have to pay back nearly $84,000 worth of restitution money.
Kauer allegedly used the department's money for trips to GetGo, meals at TGI Fridays, car payments and several monthly rent payments totaling $1,300 a piece. Investigators also allege he used thousands of dollars worth of stolen money to pay the "hand money" for the purchase of his Bethel Park home in 2017.
Detectives say Kauer used the department’s credit card 333 times, allegedly stealing about $26,000 for himself. He’s also accused of requesting 71 checks for a total of $58,929 and forging his signature on 25 of them. They also say he made at least 11 deposits into his personal account when it had a negative balance.