PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Two Steelers greats joined leaders of Pittsburgh’s Black community to urge people to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

Franco Harris and Mel Blount were at Central Baptist Church on Wylie Avenue in the Hill District, along with the president of the Urban League of Greater Pittsburgh and the Black Political Empowerment Project chairman.

Central Baptist is hosting vaccinations from Monday through Saturday, and organizers say vaccines will be available there for months to come.

