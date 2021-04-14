PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Two Steelers greats joined leaders of Pittsburgh’s Black community to urge people to get the COVID-19 vaccine.
Franco Harris and Mel Blount were at Central Baptist Church on Wylie Avenue in the Hill District, along with the president of the Urban League of Greater Pittsburgh and the Black Political Empowerment Project chairman.
Central Baptist is hosting vaccinations from Monday through Saturday, and organizers say vaccines will be available there for months to come.

Community leaders and former Steelers Mel Blount and Franco Harris helped make the push this morning for the African-American community to get the vaccine. They say they understand the hesitancy but say this will help protect them and their families. @KDKA pic.twitter.com/9lRgjvhn8V
