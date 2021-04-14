By: KDKA-TV News Staff
BLAIRSVILLE (KDKA) – An investigation that was led by the Indiana County District Attorney's Drug Task Force ended with the largest heroin and fentanyl bust in Indiana County.
Police arrested Allan Burnheimer, a 34-year-old from Blacklick, and charged Burnheimer with possession with intent to distribute, and other felonies.
Following a tip, police stopped a vehicle on Route 22 on April 8, and during a search of the vehicle, they found 50 bricks of heroin and fentanyl.
A subsequent search of Burnheimer’s home found $70,000 inside and Burnheimer admitted to police he had used drug money to buy the home.
In total, the drugs and money seized equaled nearly $100,000.
“The Indiana County Drug Task Force was able to take one tip from a community member and turn it into a very sizable drug bust in a matter of days,” said District Attorney Bob Manzi. “This cooperative effort between the great men and women of law enforcement in our County has kept 2,500 bags containing heroin and fentanyl off of our streets.”