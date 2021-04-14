NEVILLE ISLAND, Pa. (KDKA) — Crews spent several hours trying to gain control of a massive scrapyard fire on Neville Island.
Around 4 p.m. on Wednesday, people inside a business across the street told KDKA that they heard some loud pops coming from the Metalico Scrapyard on Grand Avenue.READ MORE: Pine-Richland Head Football Coach Eric Kasperowicz And Entire Coaching Staff Will Not Return In Fall
The witnesses said they went outside and saw a large scrap pile on fire, sending smoke soaring.READ MORE: Johnson & Johnson Vaccine To Remain In Limbo While Officials Seek More Evidence
Firefighters from several departments conducted a large tanker operation to haul in loads of water, dousing the heaping pile of flaming scrap metal from all directions.
Crews also had to tear the stack apart piece by piece with heavy equipment to attack the flames.MORE NEWS: Multiple Ballot Questions Face Voters In This Year's Primary
KDKA is still working to learn the cause of the fire and the extent of the damage.