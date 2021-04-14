By: KDKA-TV News Staff

HARRISBURG (KDKA) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting 5,730 new Coronavirus cases and 50 additional deaths.

This brings the statewide total to 1,087,792 cases and 25,522 total COVID-19 related deaths since the pandemic began.

The state says a new lab began submitting data to the department on Tuesday. A total of 1,101 positive antigen tests ranging back to mid-January were uploaded, with 85% of those new cases in Allegheny County.

There are 2,541 people across the state in the hospital with COVID-19 and 530 patients are in ICUs.

The state says 6,600,130 vaccine doses have been administered so far, and 2,488,948 people are fully vaccinated. The state Health Department has also announced that all Pennsylvanians will be eligible to schedule vaccination appointments by April 13.

The state says the CDC says Pennsylvania has administered first doses to 40.1% of its eligible population.

If you have concerns about the virus, you can check out the state’s COVID-19 Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard

There are 4,251,130 individuals who have tested negative for COVID-19 to date.

There have been 69,952 cases among residents and 14,513 cases among employees of licensed nursing and personal care homes statewide. Out of all total deaths, 13,008 have been in residents of nursing or personal care facilities.

The state also reports 27,031 healthcare workers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 during the pandemic.

More information on the Coronavirus pandemic: