By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — KDKA has learned from several parents in the Pine-Richland School District that head football coach Eric Kasperowicz and his entire coaching staff will not return in the fall.READ MORE: Johnson & Johnson Vaccine To Remain In Limbo While Officials Seek More Evidence
According to the parents, the coaches’ contracts are not being renewed by the school district.
KDKA confirms the school has been talking to past players about alleged hazing incidents. Several players going back at least five years have been contacted by the school.READ MORE: Multiple Ballot Questions Face Voters In This Year's Primary
The Pine-Richland Football Program is the reigning 5A WPIAL Champions and PIAA State Champions.
KDKA’s Bryant Reed is at Pine-Richland and will have more details as they become available tonight on KDKA-TV, CBSN Pittsburgh and KDKA.comMORE NEWS: Pa. Attorney General Josh Shapiro Debuts Program In Fayette Co. To Help Those Battling Addiction
Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.