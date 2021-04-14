CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
By Meghan Schiller
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The app Pittsburgh Parking Authority uses has had a data breach affecting 21 million users.

The Pittsburgh Parking Authority says users’ emails, phone numbers and license plate numbers were leaked, but not their credit card information.

The breach happened three weeks ago, and the Parking Authority’s executive director tells KDKA’s Meghan Schiller he wants to know why the company, Park Mobile, just alerted users about the security breach.

The app is used in Pittsburgh, Philadelphia and Lancaster, along with other large cities.

