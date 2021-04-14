PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The app Pittsburgh Parking Authority uses has had a data breach affecting 21 million users.
The Pittsburgh Parking Authority says users' emails, phone numbers and license plate numbers were leaked, but not their credit card information.
The breach happened three weeks ago, and the Parking Authority’s executive director tells KDKA’s Meghan Schiller he wants to know why the company, Park Mobile, just alerted users about the security breach.
#BREAKING: The app Pittsburgh Parking Authority uses to pay for parking on city streets/lots had a data breach, losing 21 million users' emails, phone # s and license plate numbers. The PGH parking authority says the breach did not leak Pittsburghers' credit card info. @KDKA pic.twitter.com/CMgbdwrXPx
The app is used in Pittsburgh, Philadelphia and Lancaster, along with other large cities.
