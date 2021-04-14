By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh Police say they have made an arrest in connection to the racist graffiti that was found at Quarry Field on the South Side.

According to police, 27-year-old Matthew Dougherty has been arrested and charged with criminal mischief, graffiti.

The field in the South Side is often used by the Southside Bears, a local youth football organization.

The outside of the building that holds all of the Bears’ equipment had been tagged with racist slurs and slang.

“I would just like to say that we are not going anywhere and we are still going to take every kid and not preach hate, we don’t teach hate. This is a family environment and for the people who did this, I wish once we get it fixed up you don’t come back and do it again,” said Kevin Alton, the president of the Southside Bears after the graffiti was discovered.

Pittsburgh Public Works then volunteered to clean up the building and clear of the racist graffiti.