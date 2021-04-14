PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — TCU’s Trevon Moehrig is the highest-rated safety in this year’s draft, but the position doesn’t seem like a first-round option for the Steelers.

There are a bunch of players who will be available in the mid to late rounds that are intriguing. Jevon Holland from Oregon opted out this year and is a little undersized, but he is fast and not afraid to get physical.

Central Florida’s Richie Grant has moved up draft boards after an impressive Senior Bowl.

Pitt has two players who the Steelers are very familiar with and could be there late when Pittsburgh potentially targets the position. Paris Ford is a playmaker who is always around the ball and could be a steal late in the draft. Same with Damar Hamlin.

Penn State has a couple of players as well that might get drafted at this position. Jaquan Brisker took a step back from his 2019 season and former Clairton star Lamont Wade is another option.