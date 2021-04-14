By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Volunteers will plant tree seedlings at the Flight 93 National Memorial in Somerset County in honor of National Parks Week next week.READ MORE: Health Department: 109 Allegheny County Residents Have Tested Positive For COVID-19 After Getting Vaccinated
It is part of an ongoing reforestation project by the Friends of Flight 93 National Memorial, the National Park Foundation and the National Park Service.
The goal is to eventually plant 150,000 native trees at the memorial.READ MORE: Virus Claims Life Of Young African Elephant Lucas At Toledo Zoo
This year, officials say about 200 volunteers will come out to plant approximately 7,000 seedlings over 10 acres. Organizers are taking COVID-19 safety precautions this year by making volunteers pre-register.
Flight 93 National Memorial Superintendent Stephen Clark said in a news release, “We strive for a safe, one-day event with the tremendous support and appreciation of our partners. Our hope is to expand Plant a Tree at Flight 93 next year to a multiday event to accommodate additional volunteer participation.”MORE NEWS: Unaccompanied Children From Border Arrive In Erie
The planting is set for next Friday, April 23.