By Nicole Ford
Filed Under:Coronavirus, Coronavirus Vaccine, Local TV, Nicole Ford, Pittsburgh Mills, UPMC

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – UPMC is now taking walk-ins for its Pittsburgh Mills vaccine clinic.

The clinic was set to give 12,000 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, but after the state told vaccine providers to put the J&J vaccine on pause following the FDA and CDC’s recommendation, the clinic pivoted to the Pfizer vaccine.

The drive-up clinic at the Mills is being held Wednesday and Thursday. They’ll be giving first doses of the Pfizer vaccine without appointments from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.