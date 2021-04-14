PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – UPMC is now taking walk-ins for its Pittsburgh Mills vaccine clinic.
NOW: UPMC is taking walk-ins for the Pittsburgh Mills vaccine clinic. If you can get to the location, the staff will get you in and a dose in your arm. Some people are even taking ride shares to the mall and getting on a golf cart to get the shot. @KDKA pic.twitter.com/gy8Nax2Q4H
— Nicole Ford (@NicoleFordTV) April 14, 2021
The clinic was set to give 12,000 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, but after the state told vaccine providers to put the J&J vaccine on pause following the FDA and CDC’s recommendation, the clinic pivoted to the Pfizer vaccine.
RIGHT NOW: Do you want a vaccine dose? UPMC says they have spots available at the Pittsburgh Mills clinic TODAY. You can register online or show up and they will help you get started. @KDKA pic.twitter.com/mRpdYNAGE5
— Nicole Ford (@NicoleFordTV) April 14, 2021
The drive-up clinic at the Mills is being held Wednesday and Thursday. They’ll be giving first doses of the Pfizer vaccine without appointments from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.