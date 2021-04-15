By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 403 new Coronavirus cases and no additional deaths.
Of the newly reported cases, the Health Department says 296 are confirmed and 107 are probable cases.
The Health Department says new cases range in age from two months to 95 years with a median age of 31 years.
There have been 6,358 total hospitalizations and 92,788 total coronavirus cases in Allegheny County since the pandemic started.
The county-wide death toll stands at 1,828.
