MONACA, Pa. (KDKA) – The search for 25-year-old Thomas Hughes, who’s been missing for nearly three months, is over.
His parents say his body was found in the Ohio River near Monaca.
They say police told them there were no visible signs of trauma on his body, so investigators are now working with the medical examiner to determine how he died.
Hughes was last seen on January 23. His vehicle was later found abandoned near Riverfront Park on the South Side.
The Hughes family tells KDKA they’d like to thank everyone who helped them search for their son.