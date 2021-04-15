By: Ron Smiley

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Good morning, today’s the day where we expect colder air to stream in from the northwest as an upper low sinks to the south.

While things will start off quiet, we will see rain chances ramping up later into the day we go. I think most are dry this morning with only the smallest of rain chances. There’s a better chance for rain this afternoon; I’ll call it scattered chances.

Widespread rain showers are expected for the rest of the afternoon into the evening hours starting at around 6:00 p.m.

The other story with the arrival of the rain is the cooler weather.

Highs today will struggle just to get back to 50 degrees with most of the day seeing temperatures in the 40s.

There won’t be a big warm-up or cool down today, with higher temperature spreads expected Friday, Saturday, and Sunday as we see a return of partly cloudy skies. Winds will also make it feel cooler than it actually is today.

The wind will be fairly consistent, at around 15mph through the day.

Looking ahead, we can say goodbye to those 70 and 80 degree days for a while.

I mentioned in yesterday’s blog that data is showing a high likelihood of us seeing temperatures well below average for the next two weeks.

I have today and Friday as the coolest of the next seven days. Temperatures are forecasted to be below average on five of the next seven days on my seven-day forecast with only Monday and Tuesday hitting the seasonal daily averages.

Just a heads up, today’s sunset is at 8:00 p.m.! We will see sunsets later than 8p through August 26th. That’s a stretch of 134 days.

