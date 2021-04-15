By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police are investigating after two juveniles were shot in Pittsburgh’s Marshall-Shadeland neighborhood.READ MORE: Pittsburgh Brothers Honored During National Donate Life Month
Police responded Thursday to a ShotSpotter alert for the 1300 block of Sorrell Street. When officials arrived, they found two juvenile males with gunshot wounds.READ MORE: Body Of 25-Year-Old Thomas Hughes Found In Ohio River
One was pronounced dead at the scene, while the second was taken to a local hospital in stable condition.MORE NEWS: Pittsburgh Man Benjamin Fleming Pleads Not Guilty To Manslaughter After Deadly Hawaii Vacation Fight
Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.