CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Filed Under:Local TV, Marshall-Shadeland, Pittsburgh, Pittsburgh News, Shooting, Sorrell Street

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police are investigating after two juveniles were shot in Pittsburgh’s Marshall-Shadeland neighborhood.

READ MORE: Pittsburgh Brothers Honored During National Donate Life Month

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

Police responded Thursday to a ShotSpotter alert for the 1300 block of Sorrell Street. When officials arrived, they found two juvenile males with gunshot wounds.

READ MORE: Body Of 25-Year-Old Thomas Hughes Found In Ohio River

One was pronounced dead at the scene, while the second was taken to a local hospital in stable condition.

MORE NEWS: Pittsburgh Man Benjamin Fleming Pleads Not Guilty To Manslaughter After Deadly Hawaii Vacation Fight

Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.