By: KDKA-TV News Staff
SQUIRREL HILL (KDKA) – Many of us in Pittsburgh grew up on Mister Rogers' Neighborhood and now, you can live in the home that Fred Rogers once owned.
The five-bedroom, four-bath home on Northumberland Street in Squirrel Hill has just gone up for sale.
It was owned by Fred and Joanne until the early 1960s.
It was also owned by former Steelers offensive coordinator Randy Fichtner prior to the current owner.
The home can be yours for $850,000.