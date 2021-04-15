By: KDKA-TV News Staff

HARRISBURG (KDKA) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting 5,060 new Coronavirus cases and 44 additional deaths.

This brings the statewide total to 1,092,852 cases and 25,566 total COVID-19 related deaths since the pandemic began.

There are 2,580 people across the state in the hospital with COVID-19 and 542 patients are in ICUs.

The state says 6,736,568 vaccine doses have been administered so far, and 2,555,581 people are fully vaccinated. All Pennsylvanians 16 or older are eligible to get vaccinated.

If you have concerns about the virus, you can check out the state’s COVID-19 Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard

There are 4,259,382 individuals who have tested negative for COVID-19 to date.

There have been 70,019 cases among residents and 14,545 cases among employees of licensed nursing and personal care homes statewide. Out of all total deaths, 13,008 have been in residents of nursing or personal care facilities.

The state also reports 27,095 healthcare workers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 during the pandemic.

More information on the Coronavirus pandemic: