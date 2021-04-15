By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pennsylvania Game Commission spent the early morning hours of Thursday in the city’s Lincoln-Lemington-Belmar section searching for a bear.

Emergency officials say a bear was spotted in the back of a property on Lemington Avenue.

It was reportedly rooting through some trash cans.

HAPPENING NOW— there are reports a bear has been spotted in the Lincoln-Lemington-Belmar neighborhood near Lemington Ave. The bear was said to be rummaging through garbage. Animal Control is checking out the area. @KDKA pic.twitter.com/VWMkSA1Krf — Lindsay Ward (@LindsayWardTV) April 15, 2021

Both Pittsburgh Police and Animal Care and Control responded to the scene first.

Representatives with the Game Commission say the bear was probably looking for some food, found it and then moved on.

It was just last week when bear sightings were reported in Mount Washington, Duquesne Heights, the South Side Slopes and Overbrook.

Ring.com surveillance video from the South Side Slopes showed the bear strolling down St. Joseph Way in the middle of the night.

Cookie Debruin, who lives on St. Joseph Way, said the bear caused no harm, only dragging away her trash before disappearing into the night.

(Video Courtesy: Karen Howells/Ring.com)

Police warn residents that if you see the bear — leave it alone and instead contact 911 immediately about its location.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.