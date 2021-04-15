By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pennsylvania Resources Council wants to take your electronic waste.

It will launch Pop-Up E-Waste Collection events next month in both the North Hills and South Hills.

The collections will be held at Michael Brothers Hauling and Recycling on Hoffman Road in the North Hills and Horning Road in the South Hills.

The dates are as follows.

NORTH HILLS:

Tuesday, May 4, from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Thursday, May 6, from 2 – 6 p.m.

Tuesday, May 11, from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Thursday, May 13, from 2 – 6 p.m.

SOUTH HILLS:

Tuesday, May 18, from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Thursday, May 20, from 2 – 6 p.m.

Tuesday, May 25, from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Thursday, May 27, from 2 – 6 p.m.

The PRC will take and recycle a number of different devices, like cellphones, computer towers, laptops, video game consoles, old televisions, printers and more.

There is a charge for some items.

Anyone who participates must wear a face mask.

For more information on dates, times, fees and more, visit the PRC’s website here.