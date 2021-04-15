PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — April is National Donate Life Month, a time when organ donation programs raise awareness about the importance of their cause.

With the signing of a proclamation by Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto, April is now officially Donate Life Month in the city of Pittsburgh.

For every person waiting for an organ donation and every individual who gives the gift of life, there is a story. A special local story pays tribute to city firefighters and brothers: Joe and Danny King.

Joe, the longtime union president, died in February. He was a tissue and cornea donor. Danny saved four lives after his death in 2014.

Joe’s wife, Denise, makes certain their legacy lives on.

“They both reached out to help others, to serve others, to give a part of them to someone,” said Denise King.

Service and compassion are such a common thread among Pittsburghers.

“I hope you feel great pride knowing your support helped us to save and heal more lives than we ever have in the history of CORE,” said Susan Stuart, the president and CEO of CORE.

And because of those gifts, there is gratitude.

“They are truly our heroes in life and beyond,” Denise said.

A city celebrating its many heroes, On A Positive Note

