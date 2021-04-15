CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Police are trying to identify a person suspected of burglarizing an ATM.

Police shared photos of a man they say is suspected in the burglary of an ATM on Brownsville Road on March 31.

In the photo, he’s wearing all black clothes, a black Steelers hat and a striped mask.

Anyone with information is asked to call 412-488-8330 at extension 305.