By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Police are trying to identify a person suspected of burglarizing an ATM.READ MORE: PRC To Host Pop-Up E-Waste Collections In North Hills, South Hills
Police shared photos of a man they say is suspected in the burglary of an ATM on Brownsville Road on March 31.
Pittsburgh Police detectives from Zone 3 seek the public's assistance to identify the male in these photos.
He is suspected in the burglary of an ATM on Brownsville Road on March 31, 2021.READ MORE: Pa. House Speaker Rep. Bryan Cutler Tests Positive For COVID-19
If you have any information, please call detectives at (412) 488-8330, extension 305. pic.twitter.com/YhZ1Sny3mX
— Pittsburgh Police (@PghPolice) April 15, 2021
In the photo, he’s wearing all black clothes, a black Steelers hat and a striped mask.MORE NEWS: COVID-19 In Pennsylvania: State Health Department Reports 5,060 New Cases, 44 Additional Deaths
Anyone with information is asked to call 412-488-8330 at extension 305.