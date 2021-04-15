By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – With so many wildlife sightings in the city of Pittsburgh, police are launching a new resource for people with animal welfare complaints and concerns.
So far in April, there have been several bear sightings. And a picture of a large snake, which turned out to be a harmless and native black rat snake, spotted in Frick Park set off social media.
Police say they’ve created a central email address — animal.law@pittsburghpa.gov — where residents can directly message Animal Law team members within the bureau.
"Protecting pets and wildlife in our city is everyone's responsibility and reflects on who we are as Pittsburghers. Pittsburgh Police want to make it easy for citizens to give a voice to the voiceless by reporting any issues of concern about their welfare and safety so they can be addressed," said Public Safety Director Wendell Hissrich.
Pittsburgh Police Lieutenant Julie Stoops says police don’t want any concerns about the city’s animal population go unaddressed.