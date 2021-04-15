By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The staff at Pittsburgh Zoo & PPG Aquarium says two of their lionesses have tested positive for SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.

According to zookeepers, the lions were both displaying some symptoms including occasional coughing and diarrhea.

Zoo representatives say they have tested all six of their lions out of an abundance of caution.

Zoo President and CEO Dr. Barbara Baker said in a news release, “The risk of infection between zoo animals and guests is very low as we do not allow any of our visitors to come within close proximity to any of our cats.”

The zoo reports that the two cats likely contracted the virus after an exposure to an asymptomatic zoo employee. Zookeepers say they are in contact with other zoos who have had big cats come down with the virus and using their insight to care for the two infected animals.

The lions are expected to make a full recovery.

