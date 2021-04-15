By: KDKA-TV Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Sidney Crosby scored a must-see goal against the Flyers thanks to some help from the bench.
After Brian Dumoulin lost his stick in the defensive zone in the second period of play Thursday, Crosby handed Dumoulin his stick to the defenseman.
But an ensuing Flyers turnover sent the Penguins up the ice and Crosby was left without a stick. The Penguins captain skated toward the bench and grabbed a replacement stick from head equipment manager Jon Taglianetti without missing a beat.
Crosby continued gliding toward the goal and scored off a rebound. Crosby looked to the bench after the goal and acknowledged Taglianetti, who was mobbed by players on the bench.
FULL. TEAM. EFFORT. pic.twitter.com/pUjTJrUtCx
— Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) April 16, 2021
Sidney Crosby and @PenguinsEQ, what a duo! pic.twitter.com/GHgjAQ1sLV
— Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) April 16, 2021
🚨: Crosby
🍎: Letang, Dumoulin… Taglianetti pic.twitter.com/7COKC8kEMm
— Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) April 16, 2021