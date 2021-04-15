By: KDKA-TV News Staff
HARRISBURG (KDKA) – Pennsylvania state courts are warning people of a new phone scam going around the Commonwealth.
According to the court, people have reported getting calls from someone claiming to be from the "administrative office of Pennsylvania Courts."
The scammer then tells the person they will be placed on the state’s sexual offender registry if they fail to pay alleged court costs.
The state is reminding people that you must be convicted of a sexual-based crime to be put on that registry.
They added that the court will never request payments over the phone.