PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – There is no question the Steelers are looking for the heir apparent to Ben Roethlisberger, but KDKA’s Rich Walsh doesn’t think the team will grab a quarterback with its 24th pick.

Pittsburgh has so many other immediate needs, but there is a good chance the team finds a quarterback in the mid-to-late rounds. The big question is, will that player be the next Steelers starting quarterback?

The best QB on the board is Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence. There is absolutely no chance the Steelers have a shot at getting him.

Coach Mike Tomlin and his staff have scouted a few other players available in this year’s draft. BYU’s Zach Wilson is one of those players, but he is moving up draft boards and will be gone in the top five.

It’s also doubtful Ohio State’s Justin Fields will be there at No. 24.

One player who could be available in the mid-rounds is Alabama’s Mac Jones, who put on a display in the National Championship game with 464 yards and five touchdowns. Florida’s Kyle Trask, who threw for 408 yards against that Bama defense, could also be a possibility.

An intriguing player to keep an eye on is Jamie Newman. The Steelers are high on the former Wake Forest and Georgia QB. Newman opted out of last season at Georgia but might be the most athletic QB in this year’s draft.

In 2019, he threw for 2,686 yards, rushed for another 574 and had 32 combined touchdowns. This could be the Steelers’ pick on Day 2 or 3.