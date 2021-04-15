PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — There are a couple of players who could pique the Steelers’ interest in the mid to late rounds to help out on special teams.
One player the Steelers love is Anthony Schwartz from Auburn. He is the fastest guy in the draft and projects to have a lot of upside. Schwartz could take time polishing his wide receiving skills while helping out immediately in the return game.
Another intriguing player is Western Michigan's D'Wayne Eskridge. He's small and never returned a kick until last year, but he ended up as one of the best returners in the country.
The Steelers aren't looking to replace Chris Boswell anytime soon, but they have been looking to upgrade their punting for quite some time.
The best punter on the board is Kentucky’s Max Duffy. KDKA’s Rich Walsh doubt the Steelers would draft a punter, but a guy like Duffy could be a rookie free agent signing.