By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A motion before Allegheny County Council on Tuesday night to denounce attempts to ban transgender athletes from youth and college sports failed on Tuesday night.
The motion was one vote short of the eight needed votes to pass.READ MORE: Fatal Police Shooting In Ohio Hospital Caught On Officer Body Camera
Councilwoman Bethany Hallam said she wanted to adopt and support transgender-inclusive policies.
Councilman Sam DeMarco opposed the motion, saying it wouldn’t be fair to girls and women to compete against athletes who are biologically male.