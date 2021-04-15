CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Filed Under:Local TV, Missing Man, Missing Person, State Police, Westmoreland County

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

LATROBE, Pa. (KDKA) – State police are looking for a missing and endangered 56-year-old man.

READ MORE: Pittsburgh Police Seek Identity Of Man Suspected In ATM Burglary

Police say Robert Huston, who is also known as Bicycle Bob, is known to frequent Youngood, Greensburg and Latrobe.

Police say he was last seen wearing a dark windbreaker and jeans and was carrying garbage bags on his bike. They shared a 20-year-old picture and say he has shoulder-length gray hair.

MORE NEWS: Pa. House Speaker Rep. Bryan Cutler Tests Positive For COVID-19

They’re asking anyone who sees him to not approach and just call 911.