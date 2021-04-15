By: KDKA-TV News Staff
LATROBE, Pa. (KDKA) – State police are looking for a missing and endangered 56-year-old man.
Police say Robert Huston, who is also known as Bicycle Bob, is known to frequent Youngood, Greensburg and Latrobe.
Police say he was last seen wearing a dark windbreaker and jeans and was carrying garbage bags on his bike. They shared a 20-year-old picture and say he has shoulder-length gray hair.

‼️ Missing Endangered ‼️
Robert Huston (aka Bicycle Bob)
56 YOA/ shoulder length gray hair, last seen wearing dark wind breaker, jeans carrying garbage bags on his bike. Known areas Youngwood, Gbg, & Latrobe. If seen do not approach just call 911.
(Pic is approx 20 years old) pic.twitter.com/YKIuh2F1OJ
They’re asking anyone who sees him to not approach and just call 911.