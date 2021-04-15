By: KDKA-TV News Staff
YORK, Pa. (KDKA) – A Pennsylvania mother was arrested for allegedly stabbing her 5-year-old daughter.
York City Police say on Wednesday, a 5-year-old girl was taken to the hospital with stab wounds. Investigators say they quickly learned 30-year-old Cierra Allen allegedly stabbed the girl.
The girl was flown to Hershey’s Children Hospital where police say she remains in critical condition.
"Our Department would like to ask you to join us in prayer as we plead for the strength and recovery of that Beautiful little Girl (as she continues to fight for her life), love and support to the family (as they work through this tragedy), and peace-of-mind to all the Officers, Emergency workers, Medical personnel and School staff who responded to this incident. Thank you," said York City Police Commissioner Michael Muldrow in a statement.
Allen is facing multiple charges, including attempted criminal homicide.