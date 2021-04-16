By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 491 new Coronavirus cases and three additional deaths.
Of the newly reported cases, the Health Department says 419 are confirmed and 72 are probable cases.
The health department reports that 30 of these cases originate from data collected in March of 2021 and that the dates of death range from March to April. Among the deceased, one person was in their 50s, another person was in their 70s and a third person was in their 80s.
The Health Department says new cases range in age from 1 year to 94 years with a median age of 32 years.
There have been 6,378 total hospitalizations and 93,279 total coronavirus cases in Allegheny County since the pandemic started.
The county-wide death toll stands at 1,831.
