By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Days after losing his job, KDKA has confirmed Eric Kasperowicz has reapplied to be the head football coach at Pine-Richland.

Kasperowicz and his coaching staff were notified Wednesday through email that they would not be returning. The district has not said why the contracts were not renewed.

The district had been investigating a hazing incident from years back — which Kasperowicz and his staff have denied.

The coaching change came as a shock to current and former players. Assistant coach Todd Jochem said the staff was a victim of a power grab by school officials.

On Friday morning, students rallied before the opening bell in support of Kasperowicz and his entire staff. Dozens of students stood outside of the school as early as 7:30 a.m. Some of them stuck around after the start of school, holding up signs and saying “Free coach K.”

A Pine-Richland School District Board member also resigned as of Friday. At this time, the identity of the board member is not known. The board did not specify a reason for the member’s resignation.

The Pine-Richland Football program is the reigning 5A WPIAL champions and PIAA State champions. Kasperowicz has won four WPIAL titles and two state championships.

It is not known if Kasperowicz will be considered for the job.