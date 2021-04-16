By: KDKA-TV News Staff
BUTLER COUNTY, Pa. (KDKA) — Crews are on the scene of a large fire at a body shop just outside of Butler.READ MORE: Doctors Say Side Effects Are Not Uncommon With Pfizer And Moderna Vaccines
The fire is at Hunter Truck Center and Body Shop on Route 38 in Summit Township. The fire started just after 5 p.m. on Friday.READ MORE: Experts: BB Guns Are Being Mistaken For Real Firearms, Prompting Police Response
No injuries or entrapment have been reported.MORE NEWS: Pittsburgh Security Expert Disagrees With FedEx's No-Cellphone Policy
Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.