By: KDKA-TV News Staff

BUTLER COUNTY, Pa. (KDKA) — Crews are on the scene of a large fire at a body shop just outside of Butler.

(Photo Credit: NewsChopper2)

The fire is at Hunter Truck Center and Body Shop on Route 38 in Summit Township. The fire started just after 5 p.m. on Friday.

No injuries or entrapment have been reported.

Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.