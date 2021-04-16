Are you looking to bring a pet into your home? Local animal shelters are a great place to find a furry companion. So, as part of Furry Tails, I’ll be doing an ongoing feature on adoptable pets from local animal shelters once a week. If you have room in your heart and are looking to bring a lovable ball of fur into your home, maybe one of these guys is meant to be a part of your family!

Layla

Animal Friends

Animal Friends Pet Profile:

Layla is one of the sweetest girls you will ever meet! This pretty lady is about 7-years-old and came to Animal Friends when her former family could no longer care for her. In her short time at Animal Friends, she has quickly become a favorite among volunteers and staff alike. Layla would prefer to be the only dog in your home so she can have all of your love and attention to herself. This sweet and gentle girl loves people and could even live with younger children.

To find out more about how to adopt Layla, visit this link!

If you can help, come to Animal Friends at 562 Camp Horne Road, Pittsburgh, Pa., 15237 or call 412-847-7000. For more information on how you can adopt any of the pets at Animal Friends, visit their website here!

April

Orphans of the Storm

Orphans of the Storm Pet Profile:

April is the perfect month to feature — April! She is a beautiful black and white cat with soft, silky fur.

April is friendly and craves attention. She is so excited when you open her cage to spend some time with her.

April is good with other cats. She is house trained, spayed and has all of her shots.

To find out more about how to adopt April, visit this link!

Click the link to learn more about pet adoption at Orphans of the Storm in Kittanning, Armstrong County! Or call them at this number: 724-548-4520.

Stay tuned animal lovers for more Furry Tails! You can follow me on Twitter at @HeatherLang24