Have you ever thought about living in a tiny house?
You're in luck – one right here in Pittsburgh just hit the market.
A one-bedroom, one-bathroom home in Garfield is available for $195,000, according to the listing on ReMax.
The home has a queen-sized bed that folds out of the wall, a full kitchen, and an outdoor deck area.
At 368 square feet, it’s the equivalent to the size of a two-car garage.