By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Saturday is PurpleStride Pittsburgh, the walk to end pancreatic cancer.READ MORE: Judge: Rachel Powell’s Mesh Mask 'Mocks' Court Order, Threatens To Put Capitol Riot Suspect Back In Jail
Pancreatic cancer is the third leading cause of cancer death in the U.S. Hundreds of Pittsburghers will walk to raise awareness and money for research for better detection and a cure.
In the past, supporters walked as a big group, but this year, people will walk in their neighborhoods or with their families instead.READ MORE: 'Aaron Donald Was On Mr. Spriggs' Side:' Donald's Defense Attorney Claims He Broke Up Fight
One of those people is Nikki Williams, whose father was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer a year and a half ago and is still thriving at age 77.
“The reason I feel so passionately about pancreatic cancer and advocating for it is, from the beginning, we refused to talk internet statistics. We refused to talk length of life statistics because I don’t believe any of us knows,” said Williams.MORE NEWS: Two New K9 Teams Graduate From Pittsburgh Police K9 School
KDKA is proud to help sponsor PurpleStride Pittsburgh, the walk to benefit the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network. Click here for more.