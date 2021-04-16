PITTSBURGH (KDKA)– The man who accused NFL star Aaron Donald of assaulting him in Pittsburgh last weekend is walking back his claim.

DeVincent Spriggs now says he mistook someone else for Donald during a fight on the South Side. KDKA investigator Andy Sheehan spoke with Spriggs’ lawyer, Todd Hollis, who said Spriggs would like to offer Donald an apology.

Surveillance video obtained by KDKA on Friday captured the fight. It shows Spriggs at the bottom of a pile being kicked and punched by a group of men, while Donald is off to the side.

WATCH: Surveillance Video Of Incident Involving Aaron Donald



A few seconds later, Donald came over to the fight and was seen pulling people away from Spriggs.

Casey White, the defense attorney for Donald, claims five witnesses have said that Donald never touched Spriggs.

“Mr. Spriggs should send Aaron a thank you card,” White told KDKA’s Andy Sheehan.

White told KDKA that he had an email from Pittsburgh Police saying, “I agree thus far there is no evidence from that video that shows Donald assaulting the victim, period.”

Police told KDKA they are still reviewing the video and other evidence and will not comment until the investigation is complete.