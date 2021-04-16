By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police are investigating after two juveniles were shot in Pittsburgh’s Marshall-Shadeland neighborhood.

Police responded Thursday night to a ShotSpotter alert for the 1300 block of Sorrell Street. When officials arrived, they found two juvenile males with gunshot wounds.

One was pronounced dead at the scene, while the second was taken to a local hospital in stable condition.

“The one boy that they shot and found here,” said a neighbor only identified as Rick, who lives on Marshall Avenue, “I’ve seen him numerous times, really nice kid. He says hello all the time because I sit out front every once in awhile. I was just really shocked that it happened.”

Rick says he’s lived on Marshall Avenue for years, and it’s uncommon to see crime like this happen near his home.

“I didn’t know anything happened until I heard sirens, and they stopped in front of my house, and I go there’s cops everywhere,” said Rick. “They were getting a man off the ground and they were checking them.”

Rick hopes the violence stops, especially because the victims are so young, and they have their whole lives ahead of them.

The investigation is ongoing.

