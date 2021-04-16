PITTSBURGH (KDKA/AP) — Through the NFLPA, the Pittsburgh Steelers players say they will join several other teams around the league in not participating in voluntary, in-person offseason workouts.
In a statement released through the NFLPA, the players say, “With the current pandemic still affecting our communities and country, and the lack of clear protocols and protections regarding returning to work at full capacity, the players of the Pittsburgh Steelers have decided to exercise our right to not participate in voluntary in-person activities.”READ MORE: 2021 Pittsburgh Steelers Free Agency Tracker
Read the full statement here:
A statement from the Pittsburgh Steelers players: pic.twitter.com/aVHvka6j8C
— NFLPA (@NFLPA) April 16, 2021
Nine other teams, including the Cleveland Browns, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Seattle Seahawks, New England Patriots and New York Giants, have already said they will not participate in voluntary offseason workouts.
On Wednesday, the league issued a memo to all 32 teams announcing that the first four weeks of the voluntary program will be virtual before transitioning to in person at the team’s respective training facilities.
Last year, the offseason programs were all done virtually and training camp was pushed back because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
