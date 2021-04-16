CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Crews were on the scene for four hours, and the fire is under investigation.
Filed Under:Eisenhower Elementary School, Fire, Indiana County

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

INDIANA, Pa. (KDKA) — Crews battled an overnight fire at an elementary school in Indiana County.

READ MORE: Retired Ohio Sheriff And Tiny K-9 Partner Die On Same Day

(Photo Credit: Indiana Fire Association)

On Friday around 2 a.m., crews were called to the fire at Eisenhower Elementary School on School Street.

READ MORE: Pittsburgh Public Schools Announces 'Summer B.O.O.S.T.' Program To Address Pandemic Learning Gap

Fire officials arrived and found heavy smoke in two classroom buildings. One of the building’s roofs collapsed due to the fire.

Crews were on the scene for four hours, and the fire is under investigation.

MORE NEWS: Westmoreland County Doctor Explains What Happens To Unused Coronavirus Vaccine Doses

There were no reported injuries.