By: KDKA-TV News Staff
INDIANA, Pa. (KDKA) — Crews battled an overnight fire at an elementary school in Indiana County.READ MORE: Retired Ohio Sheriff And Tiny K-9 Partner Die On Same Day
On Friday around 2 a.m., crews were called to the fire at Eisenhower Elementary School on School Street.READ MORE: Pittsburgh Public Schools Announces 'Summer B.O.O.S.T.' Program To Address Pandemic Learning Gap
Fire officials arrived and found heavy smoke in two classroom buildings. One of the building’s roofs collapsed due to the fire.
Crews were on the scene for four hours, and the fire is under investigation.MORE NEWS: Westmoreland County Doctor Explains What Happens To Unused Coronavirus Vaccine Doses
There were no reported injuries.