By: KDKA-TV News Staff

HERSHEY, Pa. (KDKA) — Gov. Tom Wolf says he will get his first COVID-19 vaccination shot on Monday.

The governor said he did not want to “butt in line,” but now that the vaccine is available to all adults in Pennsylvania, Wolf is ready to roll up his sleeve.

On Friday morning, he and Acting state Health Department Secretary Allison Beam visited Penn State Health in Hershey. They are urging all Pennsylvanians to schedule an appointment.

“Vaccines are the light at the end of the tunnel. Well, that light is here. That light is getting closer and closer every day. I mean, the mitigation efforts are important; they made a difference during the pandemic. But right now, this is the key to our future, these vaccines,” he said.

When asked about possible vaccine doses going to waste thanks to unfilled appointments, state officials say that is not much of a concern. Instead, Beam pointed back to hesitancy in the community.

“We’re not seeing an uptick in waste, the appointment availability does give us cause for concern though because it’s indicative of the hesitancy, which is the challenge to come,” she said.

Wolf also touted that 41% of Pennsylvanians have received at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccines available.

That is now tenth out of the 50 states.