HARRISBURG (KDKA) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting 5,650 new Coronavirus cases and 56 additional deaths.

This brings the statewide total to 1,098,502 cases and 25,622 total COVID-19 related deaths since the pandemic began.

There are 2,577 people across the state in the hospital with COVID-19 and 572 patients are in ICUs.

The state says 6,885,169 vaccine doses have been administered so far, and 2,637,654 people are fully vaccinated. All Pennsylvanians 16 or older are eligible to get vaccinated.

If you have concerns about the virus, you can check out the state’s COVID-19 Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard

There are 4,271,431 individuals who have tested negative for COVID-19 to date.

There have been 70,063 cases among residents and 14,565 cases among employees of licensed nursing and personal care homes statewide. Out of all total deaths, 13,026 have been in residents of nursing or personal care facilities.

The state also reports 27,149 healthcare workers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 during the pandemic.

